Home Business It is rumored that Blackstone (BX.US) intends to sell $480 million worth of shares in Indian REIT company Embassy Provider Zhitong Finance
Business

It is rumored that Blackstone (BX.US) intends to sell $480 million worth of shares in Indian REIT company Embassy Provider Zhitong Finance

by admin
© Reuters. Blackstone (BX.US) rumored to sell US$480 million stake in Indian REIT Embassy

Zhitong Finance APP has learned that, according to two sources, Blackstone (BX.US) is negotiating to sell half of its shares in Embassy Office Parks, India’s largest real estate investment trust company, to private equity firm Bain Capital. The deal is worth as much as $480 million. Negotiations are still at an early stage, the source said. The plan is to execute the trade through block trades on Indian stock exchanges in the coming weeks, but timing and pricing have yet to be finalized.

A spokesman for Blackstone declined to comment, and Bain Capital and Embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

The deal is understood to mark US-based Bain Capital’s first real estate investment trust (REIT) investment in India. Office space in India is attracting investors as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and many employees have returned to the office. For Blackstone, this will mean further reducing its stake in Embassy as it adjusts its portfolio.

Specifically, Blackstone currently owns 24% of Embassy REIT, a fund with a market capitalization of nearly $4 billion. The private equity group plans to sell about 10%-12% of the stake, the sources said. That would be worth $400 million to $480 million, based on Embassy REIT’s closing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

A Bain deal would see Blackstone sell $1.4 billion worth of Embassy REIT over the past three years, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Anarock capital, said: “Blackstone cut its stake in Embassy to raise a lot of capital. Office assets in India have matured, and Blackstone is considering investing in emerging asset classes such as retail and data centers, which may have higher returns. “

See also  Geely brings the Polestar jewel to the stock market: valuation of 20 billion dollars

Agarwal added that while Blackstone is selling some stakes in REITs, it is also investing in new assets, a sign that it continues to be bullish on the outlook for Indian real estate. It is understood that Blackstone Group has invested more than $11 billion in Indian companies and assets over the years.

The blockbuster deal will be the fourth time Blackstone has sold its stake in Embassy, ​​following three sales in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Last September, Blackstone sold $400 million of Embassy REITs to investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

In addition, Bain Capital manages more than US$160 billion in assets globally. In the past 10 years, the company has invested more than US$3 billion in India, including Axis Bank, India’s leading private bank.

You may also like

Gold prices stabilized at a nine-month high, although...

Cofle: 2022 turnover +3% to 53.7 million

TOPcon has entered the dividend release period, paying...

Slight restyling for DS3: but the battery version...

Basilico and Cagnin launch Bioterra, the holding company...

Electric scooters and motorbikes, growth of 59% in...

Gas station operators decided to strike: “This government...

Eurozone: manufacturing at 50.7 points in January

The strategies of Toyota and Tesla compared

Work hard, work hard, unite and forge ahead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy