It is rumored that UBS (UBS.US) plans to lay off more than half of Credit Suisse employees Provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters. UBS (UBS.US) plans to lay off more than half of Credit Suisse’s staff

Zhitong Finance APP learned that due to the emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS (UBS.US) plans to lay off more than half of Credit Suisse’s more than 45,000 employees starting next month.

Bankers, traders and support staff at Credit Suisse’s investment banking operations in London, New York and parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt of the job cuts, with nearly all businesses at risk, the people said.

Employees have been told there will be three rounds of layoffs this year, with the first expected in late July and two more tentatively planned for September and October, the people added.

The full extent of the job cuts is starting to become clear three months after UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered bid. UBS’ headcount jumped to about 120,000 when the deal closed. UBS has said it plans to save about $6 billion in staff costs over the next few years.

UBS plans to eventually reduce the combined headcount by about 30%, or 35,000 people, two of the people said. That is roughly in line with the overall job cuts of around 30,000 that Redburn analysts estimated in a note on UBS this month.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on the layoffs.

The layoffs at the Swiss lender will add significantly to an already sluggish year for the global financial sector after Wall Street investment banks including Morgan Stanley ( MS.US ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS ) announced thousands of layoffs.

And, the combined company’s executive team has shown UBS’ dominance. There is only one Credit Suisse surviving member of the executive board, Ulrich Koerner, who will remain as Credit Suisse’s chief executive. In the key wealth management division, just five of the more than 20 leadership appointments are from Credit Suisse.

Speaking at an event in Zurich on Tuesday, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said the integration was going “very smoothly”.

Separately, UBS had said early in the acquisition that it intended to slash numbers at Credit Suisse’s loss-making investment banking unit, which was the source of a $5.5 billion loss in 2021 amid the Archegos scandal.

While UBS originally planned to retain the top 20% of dealmakers in the division, especially those focused on technology, media and telecoms, many of the top-performing bankers have left or been replaced by rivals, the people said. Poach away. Rivals including Deutsche Bank (DB.US), Jefferies (JEF.US) and Wells Fargo (WFC.US) have poached Credit Suisse employees in recent months.

UBS wants to keep most of Credit Suisse’s private bankers, although many have left, two of the people said. UBS plans to keep a few hundred Credit Suisse private bankers in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing its total to more than 1,200, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. Some of Singapore’s private bankers will relocate to UBS’s flagship office near a major Singapore shopping district as early as next month.

At least in the short term, UBS also needs to retain the staff who manage Credit Suisse’s structured loans and equity derivatives books for wealthy clients, one of the people said.

As for the Swiss domestic business, UBS plans to make a decision in the third quarter on whether to fully integrate it with its own Swiss subsidiary or pursue other options such as spinning it off or going public. The fate of the Swiss lender has been widely watched as Swiss-based businesses and politicians expressed concerns about the market power a merged bank would wield.

As a result, the initial round of layoffs may not include those related to the extensive overlap in Swiss operations, the people said. Overall, as many as 10,000 jobs would be cut if the two domestic operations were combined, a person familiar with the matter said. About 30 percent of the combined headcount at the mega-bank is in Switzerland, spread across its domestic corporate division and among those headquartered in Switzerland but working for corporate functions or wealth and asset management.

Ermotti said the “base case” was for UBS to retain Credit Suisse’s domestic unit. Based on comments by Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher at meetings this month, many employees expected the businesses to be fully consolidated, especially after the private banking unit of Credit Suisse’s domestic business deteriorated, people familiar with the matter said.

