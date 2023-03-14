The picture is a schematic diagram. The picture shows a man walking by the Beijing Stock Exchange on February 17, 2022. (Jade Gao / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 13, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) Cai Yong, the former chairman of Guoyuan Securities, who has retired for more than three years, was taken away for investigation. Cai Yong served as chairman of Guoyuan Securities for eight years. As of the press time of The Epoch Times, the official has not yet notified the investigation of Cai Yong.

Daily Economic News reported on March 12 that after repeated investigations, Cai Yong, the former chairman of Guoyuan Securities, was taken away by the local Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission for investigation.

Brokerage China reported that Cai Yong was taken away for investigation in mid-February, and the specific reason is not yet clear. Cai Yong’s WeChat Moments stopped updating on February 11, and it has been a month since then, which is very unusual for him who often recommends books in Moments.

Some media called the news of Cai Yong’s disappearance as the heavy news of the brokerage industry this weekend.

As for the report about Cai Yong being taken away for investigation, Guoyuan Securities stated on the evening of the 12th that they did not understand the situation. Cai Yong has retired for more than three years, and this matter will not affect the company’s operation and management.

It can be seen from combing the announcement that in the later period of Cai Yong’s administration of Guoyuan Securities, the company has exposed some risky projects.

For example, in the 2018 annual report, Guoyuan Securities disclosed three pledged securities repurchase disputes, involving a total of 747 million yuan in principal. In addition, in 2016, Guoyuan Securities purchased the “16 Fugui 01” bond. In December 2019, the bond issuer Guirenniao failed to pay the principal and interest on schedule. Guoyuan Securities failed to receive more than 200 million yuan in principal and interest, so it took the involved AJ Securities, KPMG, Xiamen International Bank Quanzhou Branch and Xiamen International Bank Zhangzhou Branch to court. The lawsuit ended in a settlement.

Cai Yong served as the financial manager of the American branch of Anhui International Economic and Technological Cooperation Corporation in his early years; joined the predecessor of Guoyuan Securities – Anhui International Trust and Investment Company in 1993, engaged in securities business; in September 2001, joined the newly established Guoyuan Securities , served as president and chairman of the board. It can be said that Cai Yong is the veteran of Guoyuan Securities.

On December 31, 2019, Guoyuan Securities issued an announcement stating that Cai Yong applied to no longer serve as a director of the company because he was approaching retirement age.

According to data from the Oriental Fortune Choice financial terminal, from 2012 to 2019, Cai Yong served as the chairman of Guoyuan Securities for 8 years, with a total annual salary income of 16.5152 million yuan. Before resigning as chairman in 2019, his annual salary before tax was 1.9387 million yuan.

Cai Yong retired in January 2020. According to public information, Cai Yong still expressed his opinions many times as the “Executive Vice President of the Quanlian Mergers and Acquisitions Association” after his retirement.

Cai Yong’s last public appearance was on December 31, 2022 when he participated in the 8th China M&A Fund Annual Conference online.

Guoyuan Securities was established in August 2001 by the former Anhui Provincial International Trust and Investment Corporation and the former Anhui Provincial Trust and Investment Corporation as the main sponsors. On October 30, 2007, taking the opportunity of share split reform, it backdoored Beijing Huaer Co., Ltd. The company was successfully listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company’s registered capital is 1.4641 billion yuan. Now it is an enterprise of Anhui Guoyuan Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd.

In recent years, the securities industry and securities supervision have become the key areas of the CCP’s financial anti-corruption efforts.

On November 26, 2021, Zhu Yi, member of the 14th, 15th, and 16th Main Board Issuance Examination Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, former investigator of the Shanghai Supervision Bureau, and general manager of the Investment Banking Department of Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. was investigated.

On July 22, 2022, Zhu Yi was transferred to justice. According to the official report, Zhu Yi used the power of issuance review to seek improper benefits for others and illegally received huge amounts of property.

On June 10, 2022, Feng Henian, chairman of Minsheng Securities and former director of Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau, was investigated.

According to the incomplete statistics of the “discipline inspection” personnel disclosed on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission by Lu Media, it is found that in the whole year of 2022, the number of people who will be inspected and investigated in the financial system will reach 77 people, including 2 central management cadres (deputy bankers of the central bank) Fan Yifei, chief executive, and Wang Bin of China Life Insurance Group Co., all of whom were under investigation), and 56 cadres from central party and state agencies, state-owned enterprises, and financial institutions.

Entering 2023, many people in the financial system will fall. According to incomplete statistics from the mainland media, as of February 1, 7 people in the financial system alone have been investigated and investigated, and 10 people have been given punishments such as expulsion from the party and dismissal from public office.

On January 6, 2023, the official notification stated that Feng Henian illegally bought and sold stocks and invested in equity to obtain huge profits, violated the resignation avoidance regulations to engage in securities business, and violated regulations to accept gifts from others. At the same time, using the original position to interfere with the issuance review work, seeking benefits for others, illegally accepting huge amounts of property, and accepting bribes from management and service objects in the name of borrowing, all kinds of big and small, all comers, greedy, and the amount is particularly huge.

On February 23, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued a document titled “Resolutely Win the Protracted Battle Against Corruption”, in which “finance” was mentioned 16 times and central enterprises were named 8 times.

Epoch Times columnist Wang He said in an analysis article that the financial crisis is a serious problem for the Xi regime. The above-mentioned article by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection shows that Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign is increasingly turning to the financial sector and central enterprises.

The article said that Xi’s authorities are very worried about the financial system, have a deep layout, and have great expectations. He does not allow anyone to disrupt the situation, and integrates the prevention and resolution of financial risks with the elimination of financial corruption. It is conceivable that for some time to come, financial anti-corruption will remain under high pressure.

However, in the current situation in China, the public is full of grievances, the economy is in turmoil, and the “co-governance by factions” has been eliminated on the political surface, and Xi’s family and army have unified the political bureau. Xi’s power is at its peak, but his authority is at a low point, and accidents may happen at any time. At this time, Xi Jinping’s emphasis on financial anti-corruption will undoubtedly intensify internal fighting. It is hard to say how far he can go.

