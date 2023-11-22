It is said that Jack Ma once gave Xi a blow in the head and is he doomed?Alibaba responds with signal | Jack Ma | Alibaba | Ant Financial | Jack Ma reduces holdings

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, is making headlines once again as news emerges that his family has yet to sell a single share of the company. This news is coming in the wake of announcements that two British Virgin companies, wholly owned by the Jack Ma Family Trust Fund, are planning to sell millions of Alibaba shares. These shares were set to be sold on November 21st, raising concerns and speculation about the motivations behind this move.

Alibaba partner and chief talent officer Jiang Fang posted on Alibaba’s intranet on the 22nd that the family of Alibaba founder Jack Ma also holds one share and that they have no intentions of selling it anytime soon. Fang also made it clear that the recent rumors about Alibaba laying off 25,000 employees are unsubstantiated and that the company is taking measures to hold those responsible for spreading these rumors accountable.

This announcement follows a series of setbacks for Jack Ma and Alibaba in their relationship with the Chinese government. The most recent being a significant drop in Alibaba’s stock price (9.1%) and the company’s market value evaporating by more than $20 billion after the news of the sale of millions of shares by the Jack Ma Family Trust Fund.

Some analysts and netizens have interpreted this latest move by Jack Ma as a sign of growing tension and strained relations between the business magnate and the Chinese government. These tensions have been building over the past few years, with Alibaba and its subsidiary Ant Group coming under scrutiny and facing significant regulatory setbacks.

It appears that the future relationship between Jack Ma, Alibaba, and the Chinese government will continue to be a topic of significant interest and speculation. Only time will tell what this latest move will mean for the future of Alibaba and Jack Ma’s role within the company.