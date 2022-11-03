Recently, various new car-making forces have reported their sales results in October, among whichWeilai, which already owns a variety of cars, delivered over 10,000does not appear to be very satisfactory.

The reason for this, according to reports, is that due to the requirements of epidemic prevention, NIO’s two factories in Hefei have been shut down one after another.

According to 36 krypton news, since mid-October, Weilai’s production has begun to face challenges.JAC NIO F1 factory closed for 3 to 5 days to cooperate with the original plan for epidemic preventionbecause most parts are in stock and can be closed for production, but with the extension of the sealing and control time, the overall production and delivery rhythm are greatly affected.

Another person close to NIO said that NIO’s auto industrial park NeoPark in Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone is also under closed control recently, and the vehicle production line of the F2 factory has also been suspended.

For this matter,The relevant person in charge of Weilai replied that the news is true and will affect the progress of production and deliveryand according to the latest report from the Financial Associated Press,NIO’s production base in Hefei has resumed production。

At present, Weilai has six models of ES8, ES7, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5. Recently, a new coupe SUV suspected of ES5 has also been exposed and is expected to be released within this year. As a result, Weilai It has also become a new car-making force with the most abundant products.

that doesn’t count,NIO will also launch two other new sub-brandsits products will also be more accessible to the people, one of which is expected to be officially launched in 2023.

