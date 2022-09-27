Original title: It is suspected that the new Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro is connected to the network, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is equipped with a standard 120W charger.

In the near future, Xiaomi will officially release a new Mi Civi 2, which focuses on thinness and Selfie. Of course, for many Mi fans, the new flagship digital series is the product they are most concerned about. Judging from recent news, Xiaomi Mi 13 The release time of the series may be earlier than last year’s Mi 12 series.

It is understood that a new mobile phone model 2210132C has completed the 3C network access approval, and this product may be Xiaomi 13 Pro. From the 3C network access information, Xiaomi 13 Pro comes standard with a 120W charger, which obviously continues. The 120W fast charging configuration of Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro.

At the same time, if there is no accident, this new phone should be equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is reported that this processor will be manufactured by TSMC and will focus on improving energy efficiency. Therefore, Xiaomi Mi 13 The performance improvement of the Pro is worth looking forward to.

According to the existing news, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor should be officially unveiled in November this year, so the Mi 13 Pro may be released in late November and early December this year, of course, the super-sized Mi 13 Ultra should be Wait until next year.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: