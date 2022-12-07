It may be just wishful thinking that AMD and NV graphics cards have plummeted: You want to buy cheap graphics cards, but it’s useless?

Nvidia AMD released its latest graphics cards one after another some time ago, and many users believe that the release of new graphics cards will usher in a round of price cuts for old graphics cards. But things backfired. Not only did the old graphics card not drop in price, but even the price of the mining card increased. Compared with AMD, the price of RTX 40 series graphics cards has even increased considerably. Compared with the previous generation, RTX 4090 has increased by 1,000 yuan, while the most controversial RTX 4080 has nearly doubled.

Especially when the mining tide faded, the overall graphics card price did not plummet to the cabbage price as expected by users. There are actually many reasons. Let’s first look at why the price of the RTX 40 series has increased. From Nvidia’s statement at the beginning of the year, it can be seen that Nvidia has long believed that Moore’s Law is no longer applicable to the current semiconductor market. 1nm endpoint.

At the same time, the smaller the process, the higher the difficulty of the process, which is why TSMC’s foundry costs are getting higher and higher. That’s why Nvidia’s Huang Renxun believes that it is becoming more and more difficult for consumers to buy higher-performance graphics cards at lower prices. The RTX 40 series is one of the clarions that Nvidia blew the price increase of graphics cards, but there are also reasons why Nvidia gave the RTX 4080 a new positioning.

From the official attitude of Nvidia, the RTX 40 is an upgraded product of the RTX 30 series, not an iterative product, and the two are in parallel. At the same time, Nvidia has improved the professional performance of RTX 40 series graphics cards, and set the positioning of RTX 4080 to be between professional cards and game cards like the previous TITAN. Although RTX 4090 has already replaced TITAN, Nvidia wants to launch A product with the same positioning whose performance is slightly lower than RTX 4090.

As a result, the initial price of RTX 4080 seems a bit high. At the same time, another reason is that Nvidia was already suffering from the inventory crisis of RTX 30 series graphics cards at that time. If the price of RTX 4080 is still the same as the previous generation, it will definitely affect RTX? 30 series shipments. From a business point of view, this is also one of the strategies to boost sales.

However, after the RTX 30 series graphics cards have experienced the mining tide, facing a large number of mining cards entering the market, countless users have lost confidence in the RTX 30 series. This is also the reason why Nvidia is facing such a severe RTX 30 series inventory crisis, but after seeing the pricing of RTX 40 series graphics cards, users can only choose the RTX 30 series if their expectations fail.

In order to dispel users’ doubts about mining cards, Nvidia has continuously launched new graphics cards on the dessert-level graphics card models with the largest number of users to eliminate the impact of mining cards. And many gamers who feel ashamed will also choose some mining cards that are cheap enough. After all, some mining cards with good physique only cost more than 1,000 yuan, but their performance is comparable to RTX 3070. Although they have to bear corresponding risks, for this part As far as users are concerned, it is not a bad idea to play a game, but ordinary users still do not recommend buying mining cards.

Therefore, under the premise that the RTX 40 series price increases and users return, the sales of RTX 30 series graphics cards have risen, and at the same time, it has driven the sales of mining cards. Mining cards have a small price increase. As for when these graphics cards will be able to cut prices, perhaps the RTX 30 series will not react until the more affordable dessert-level graphics cards RTX 4060 series and RTX 4050 series are released, but the premise is that Nvidia will increase the price of dessert-level graphics cards. Judging from the RTX? 40 series and RTX? 30 series instilled by users as parallel series products, perhaps such a situation is still somewhat slim.