“It must produce more cars in Italy”

Adolfo Urso still pressing on Stellar

Il Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy he stated that between the government and the Italian-French automotive group “a transitional agreement is necessary for increase the production of cars of innovative models in the country e accompany the induced in the reconversion”.

“Italy is the country with the greatest delta between what is produced in Italy and what the Italian market absorbs” explained Urso, at the end of the tables with the trade unions on the automotive, household appliances and ex Ilva. “The numbers are clear. The 80% of the last incentives went to machines manufactured abroad, of which 40% to Stellantis, half of this percentage to machines manufactured abroad. Until today for every 5,000 euros of incentives, 4,000 went to machines built abroad” he added.

“It takes thecommitment to produce more. We have the oldest car park in Europe, still 25% of our car park and Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3. We must allow those with outdated and polluting cars to change their car – the minister said again. – This means making a transition and respecting the environment as well as helping those in need. This leads us to say that it is necessary that production in Italy increases significantly immediately, to respond to market demands for products that the market is willing to absorb”.

Welcome other car manufacturers

The minister then hopes that the Italian car industry is not only branded Stellantis. “We need this great agreement with them – concluded the owner of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – given that it is the only car manufacturer in the country. Then of course market conditions are such that there is room for a second, third and fourth car manufacturerespecially on the electric one”.

A group now too French

Only a few days ago there was another strong position taken by the minister towards the ex-Fiat group. Stellantis today produces 1 million passenger cars in France and only 473 thousand in Italy – Urso had said. – It is also necessary to bring production levels to 1 million cars in Italy, reducing what is now a unsustainable gap between production and the national market.

Urso, referring to the presence of the French state through the public investment bank Bpi France, from the outset within PSA, and then with a separate share, he had spoken in no uncertain terms about a “pincer” that grips Stellantis and leads it to develop strategies that favor the transalpine country. For the minister, therefore, it is a matter of “a merger that began as equal has been less and less so”.

And Stellantis raises the ball

An answer, even if indirect, came from the same number one of the automotive group Carlos Tavares who returned to talk about the future of the automotive sector, in an interview with the agency Bloomberg. Tavares asks European governments, increasingly interested in attracting new production and investments, to offer various kinds of concessions and trying to convince houses and entrepreneurs to choose one state over another. France, according to Bloomberg itself, would be doing direct pressure on Stellantis to open a production line of a compact electric model in France.

Another clue of the increasingly French “traction” of the group and what they make the words of the Italian Minister of Enterprises are even more dramatic.

