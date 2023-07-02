IT relocation enrages many Postbank customers

Postbank and Deutsche Bank are merging their digital platforms. This has been causing massive displeasure among Postbank customers for months – with the provisional peak this weekend.

At the Postbank, things are apparently going wild. The annoyance with the customers far exceeds the usual level. Not only do many see their digital banking transactions as hampered, but they are also annoyed that they sometimes do not get their money for months. There’s no chance of that this weekend.

Formally, Postbank is now just a branch of Deutsche Bank. The gradual takeover by the Frankfurt-based company began 15 years ago, but it is only now that the IT platforms are merging under the project name “Unity”. This weekend, as they say, they will complete “one of the largest IT migration projects in the European banking sector”. According to a spokesman, all of the approximately 19 million product contracts from Postbank customers would be transferred to Deutsche Bank’s platform in four waves. In addition, new online and mobile banking will be introduced for more than five million customers.

19 million contracts are relocated

So far, 15 million contracts have been successfully migrated and 3.7 million customers transferred to digital banking. In the course of the fourth wave, the approximately four million outstanding contracts would be migrated and a further 1.9 million customers would be given access to the digital channels. Furthermore, the corporate customers would now be transferred.

“In the run-up to the last migration step, we informed our customers about temporary restrictions at an early stage and through all the channels available to us,” assures the spokesman. The capacities in customer care have been significantly increased. Because of the IT move, online and mobile banking will not be available until Monday at 2 p.m. – telephone banking until 9 a.m.

Pressure from a lawyer brings the money back

However, customers have been grumbling for months: W. Schmid from Winterbach (Rems-Murr-Kreis), for example, has been trying to get his savings of 35,000 euros for weeks. He has issued eight transfer orders via telephone banking since mid-April – without success. The Postbank employees had confirmed to him on the phone that the orders would be carried out, but nothing had happened. He made at least 20 phone calls and spent endless times on hold. Emails to the service address and letters to the responsible department remained unanswered.

After four weeks, Schmid’s collar burst; he turned on a lawyer who gave the company a deadline of May 24th. “My savings came in on that date,” he says. Apparently only pressure leads to the result. However, the loss of interest caused him economic damage of 500 euros, which he still wants to claim. He calls the whole process “unspeakable”. “It can’t be the case with such a reputable institution that the customer is put off like that.” If access to your own money is denied, “you get a pretty queasy feeling”.

“No one feels responsible”

The Esslingen entrepreneur Michael P. has also had serious experiences. His family has parked a higher five-digit amount at the Postbank and has been trying to get hold of the credit since January. Only after he recently intervened loudly in a branch was 20,000 euros initially transferred. Fortunately, it’s just a reserve account and not a payroll account, says P.

On his “Odyssey” he learned “that no one feels responsible”. A department head from Stuttgart broke off the call and abruptly hung up the phone because the case seemed too “confused” to him. He doesn’t let himself be brushed off that easily, but “this attitude from above and this stubbornness” – that bothered P. massively, he can really talk himself into a rage.

Just shut the door

A branch employee told him that about three months ago it was so bad that the front door was locked “because so many people couldn’t get their money”. P. finds it particularly “cheeky” that the Postbank then canceled the account out of the blue. “We have never owed a euro there”. In addition, this would have made access to the credit even more difficult.

There are many references from frustrated customers on social media. “Your IT move is a disaster,” writes “Ypsolot” on Twitter. “I’ve been trying to get bank statements for days and nothing works anymore.” “Sebastian Werner” currently tweets: “40 years ago you set standards with BTX online banking… now it’s not even enough for midfield. What a pity.” Since the beginning of the year, complaints have been increasing at the consumer advice centers, and the banking supervisory authority Bafin is also taking care of the matter.

Claimed amounts will be refunded

The Postbank spokesman assured on Friday: There have not been any central disruptions as part of the migration steps. “Our branches were able to open as planned, the systems were started up.” If customers have suffered damage as a result of returned direct debits or fees, they should report this. “In principle, we reimburse amounts complained about if we discover an error, for example due to human or technical error, when examining the complaint.”

With the new structure, Deutsche Bank wants to save 300 million euros per year from 2025. It will soon become clear to what extent the lost customer trust will have an impact on Postbank.