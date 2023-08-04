It remains to be seen whether the taxpayer will see his Uniper billions again

There are two stories that people in North Rhine-Westphalia tell each other about one of the largest corporations in the state. One is red hot: Uniper rose from the ashes like the phoenix bird. After the Düsseldorf-based group devoured around 13.5 billion euros in taxpayer money, which was by far the most expensive restructuring case in post-war history, it is already in great shape again. In the first half of the year he made a profit of 2.5 billion euros. The best half-year result in its short history.

Ukraine war, Uniper’s business model collapses, the federal government saves

The group was formed in 2016 as a spin-off from the energy group Eon. The company was listed independently on the stock exchange and bundled conventional power generation, i.e. business with coal, nuclear and gas power plants, as well as gas storage and trading in energies such as gas and electricity.

When Russia stopped delivering gas to Germany after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Uniper’s business model collapsed. The company had passed on the cheap gas to its customers at a significantly higher price.

With the group’s difficulties, the energy supply in Germany was on the brink. The state had to save the gas trader from bankruptcy and now holds 99 percent of the company. That this was the best thing that could have happened for all sides is a thesis that Michael Lewis, who has been the new Uniper CEO since June, has to defend first and foremost: “Uniper’s business model was and is strong,” he said in an interview with the Handelsblatt. “That’s why I’m convinced that it was a good decision by the German government to save Uniper.”

Lewis, who is also responsible for the group’s sustainability strategy, believes that Uniper can make a very specific contribution to the energy transition. “Uniper will provide green but also flexible power generation. Exactly what society needs: energy when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.” That’s how the beautiful story goes.

Green energy, but losses for shareholders

The other version goes like this: The Uniper nationalization was born out of necessity, but fits perfectly into the government’s concept for green economic restructuring. Shareholders lost out in the nationalization. Your share had fallen from around 40 euros before the outbreak of war to 2.20 euros. They fled in droves as the big losers. The federal government then bought the Uniper paper for EUR 1.70. From then on he owned one of the most important energy traders and producers in the country.

The ink under the rescue contract was not yet dry when the new owner installed a representative as deputy head of the supervisory board in Iris Zenke, who in political life is the president of the SPD’s economic forum. You can ensure that the group is positioned in the way the federal government wants it to be.

The money that Uniper has gobbled up so far comes from the Economic Stabilization Fund, which the federal government actually set up to cushion the consequences of the Corona crisis. It is one of the many special funds that the respective governments have created, bypassing the federal budget, so as not to overburden the official debt.

Exit by 2028 and skeptical analysts

According to the EU regulations, the federal government must reduce its Uniper stake to 25 percent by 2028. As a result, he floods the market with Uniper shares: Currently, just one percent of the shares are in free float. The federal government has to sell 74 times that amount in the next five years to get below the 25 percent threshold. This weighs on the price, which is why the majority of analysts are currently advising against getting started. Not a single one recommends buying it, which is rare for professional optimists, which analysts tend to be.

On average, analysts at Uniper expect the price to fall by 50 percent. The federal government’s package of shares in Uniper is currently worth significantly more than the 13.5 billion euros that have been invested in the company to date. Nevertheless, it is still possible that the sale will ultimately result in a loss or at least no profit.

In addition, the group has risks on its balance sheet. For example, he has to sell the Datteln coal-fired power plant under pressure from the EU, although it is not at all clear whether it was built legally. The next court decision is likely to come at the end of the year and will have a significant impact on the value of this investment. The group also remains heavily dependent on the price of gas and intends to invest in the construction of new gas-fired power plants. They should be “hydrogen-capable”, announces CEO Lewis, but he doesn’t know where the green hydrogen needed for this will come from either.

Which version of the story is not a fairy tale? One thing is clear: a lot of money can still be made in the future with energy trading and generation. The Uniper case showed that it is possible to plunge deep in this area if managers do not know the basic rules and ignore cluster risks, as was the case with Russia trade. Going solely on the energies favored by the current federal government could be the next mistake in this direction.