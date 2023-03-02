At Piazza Affari, sustained performance for CY4GATE, a group active in the all-round cyber security and cyber intelligence market and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, which is currently up by +2.8% after being awarded three important contracts.

In detail, the three contracts were concluded with institutional clients in Italy and abroad and for a total value of approximately €5.7 million.

The contract in the cyber security segment, worth approximately €0.7 million, consists in the acquisition of a highly specialized cyber security course for a foreign public client, which includes the use of laboratories with cyber technologies and, therefore, provides a “hands-on” experience and not just a theoretical one.

The didactic activity acquired by the customer intends to train cyber defense professionals who will have to acquire a high degree of autonomy and efficiency in protecting the institution to which they belong from the malicious activities of state and non-state threat actors. The course, structured on different modules, will be divided into two months of training activity at the Cy4Gate Academy. The conclusion of the training project is expected within the year with the issue of a specific certification to the attendees.

The second contract, with a national institutional customer and with a value of approximately € 1.0 million of the total order acquisition, will have a three-year duration and pursues the aim of providing the customer with the company’s proprietary decision intelligence technologies that enable it to collect of big data from heterogeneous sources, from which to implement a significant correlation and then proceed to the “dissemination” of appropriate information and insights that are easy to read and understand by stakeholders, for the adoption of strategic decisions in the customer’s sector of expertise.

A further contract, the result of business development activities already launched during the first quarter of 2022, was signed with a foreign public client, for a total value of € 4.0 million for the supply of proprietary technologies for forensic intelligence and data analysis.