It sold out! Gold jewelry is approaching 600 yuan per gram!Someone earned nearly 10,000 yuan by relying on 100 grams of gold bars-Wall Street News

Although the price of gold has accelerated, consumers’ buying enthusiasm has not been greatly affected; some consumers are worried that prices will continue to rise, so they rush to buy gold at this time.

Recently, the international gold price has risen significantly. Domestically, the retail price of pure gold is also rising, approaching 600 yuan per gram.

When the price of gold was “soaring”, the market’s enthusiasm for gold continued unabated. “The more expensive the more you want to buy.” This is the mentality of many consumers.

Sales are booming, approaching 600 yuan per gram

Since May, the international spot gold price has risen all the way from US$1990 per ounce (1 ounce of gold is about 31.1035 grams). The spot price once stood above $2,080 an ounce during the session, setting a record high.

What is the current domestic sales of gold jewelry? According to a report by CCTV Finance on May 8, in a gold jewelry sales store in Xicheng District, Beijing, the staff told reporters that the price of gold has been rising all the way recently, and the price of pure gold jewelry in the store has risen to 572 yuan per gram. Although the price has risen, the enthusiasm of consumers to buy has not been greatly affected, and some consumers are worried that the price will continue to rise, so they rush to buy gold at this time.

The pricing of gold jewelry is equal to the basic price of spot gold plus processing fees. The prices of gold jewelry in many stores in Beijing have recently been raised rapidly, approaching 600 yuan/gram. The data shows that the spot gold price has risen significantly since November last year. Although there was a correction in February this year, the latest price today is still 25% higher than that in early November last year.

In recent years, the price increase of domestic gold jewelry has shown an upward trend. The price of gold jewelry in many stores in Beijing exceeded 400 yuan/gram in the second half of 2019, and it took about three years to reach 500 yuan/gram. After a long time, it rose by nearly 100 yuan, approaching 600 yuan/gram. What is the reason behind this?

Many store staff said that the price of gold jewelry has risen rapidly recently, and many consumers feel caught off guard and regret not buying it in time. Luckier consumers have already bought gold when the price is slightly lower. In just five months, the price of single-gram gold jewelry has risen a lot.

According to data released by the China Gold Association, my country’s gold market picked up in the first quarter, and gold consumption was 291.58 tons, a year-on-year increase of 12.03%. Among them, 189.61 tons of gold jewelry, a year-on-year increase of 12.29%; 83.87 tons of gold bars and gold coins, a year-on-year increase of 20.47%.

Gold recycling and trade-in are very active

According to a CCTV financial report, Shuibei in Shenzhen, Guangdong is an important distribution center for gold products in my country. During the visit, the reporter found that gold-related transactions such as gold recycling and trade-in have been very active recently, and the business volume has grown rapidly.

There are many gold retail stores in Shuibei, Shenzhen. In addition to consumers who come to choose gold jewelry, there are also many consumers who come to the repurchase window to cash in their previously purchased investment gold bars and gold jewelry.

Consumer Mr. Zhang bought a 100-gram gold bar around March 2021, when the price of gold was a little over 350 yuan per gram. Now the price of gold has increased by about 100 yuan per gram, and the profit after selling it is about 9,800 yuan. I am quite satisfied with the profit.

Consumer Ms. Jin said that she bought more than 20 grams and earned more than 1,300 yuan.

A person in charge of a gold recycling company said that since March this year, due to the continuous rise in gold prices, their company’s recycling business has grown significantly, especially the recycling volume of investment gold bars has doubled.

China Gold also stated on the investor question-and-answer platform that due to the recent rise in international gold prices, the company’s investment in gold bar sales and gold repurchase business has continued to increase.

According to Jimu News, the person in charge of a branch of a bank in Wuhan said that since March, there have been many customers who have come to consult and buy gold as reserves, and there are many large customers who have purchased more than 1,000 grams of gold. The rise in the price of gold has stimulated consumers who want to buy gold, and most of them follow the trend to invest. The mentality of “buying up and not buying down” has led consumers to buy a lot when gold is rising.

The price of gold continues to soar, has it reached its peak, and what will be the follow-up trend?

Tan Yaling, president of the China Foreign Exchange Investment Research Institute, told the media that the market expects the international gold price to reach a high of $2,500 this year. The driving force for the rise of gold prices lies in the depreciation of the US dollar and the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The potential for gold prices to rise is highlighted by geopolitical factors and economic uncertainties.

Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce Research Institute, believes that with the enhancement of people’s risk awareness, the function of gold value preservation and hedging is getting more and more attention, especially in the case of increasing uncertainty in the international financial market. will will be further strengthened. Of course, both gold consumption and gold value preservation must be rational. Gold cannot generate interest, and the price of gold is relatively high. These situations should be understood in time.

The CICC research report pointed out that gold is expected to achieve a higher increase in 2023. With the fall of U.S. inflation, it will drive the Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes and even start the cycle of interest rate cuts, and the real interest rate is expected to continue to fall; coupled with the current anti-globalization background, the global monetary system is facing profound changes, and the demand for gold reserves is systematically rising , The price of gold has entered the upward channel on the right, and is expected to hit a record high, even reaching the level of 2300-2500 US dollars per ounce.

Authors of this article: Lu Xiangyong, Gai Yuanyuan, source: Daily Economic News, original title: “Sold Out!” Gold jewelry is approaching 600 yuan per gram! Someone earned nearly 10,000 yuan by relying on 100 grams of gold bars”

