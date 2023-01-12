It was revealed that Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ flagship!Foreigner questioned

On January 11th, the Korean media The ELEC broke the news that,Samsung will only launch two models next year, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, cutting off the big Galaxy S24+.

According to The ELEC, Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ because of poor sales of the big cup. According to GFK data, the Galaxy S22+ shipments accounted for only 17% of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S22 accounted for 38%, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for 45%.

The Korean media also said that Samsung has only prepared two projects, DM1 and DM3, which refer to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra respectively, and there is no DM2 or Galaxy S24+.

In this regard, the technology media SamMobile questioned, saying that the news from the Korean media is not accurate.The full name of “DM” is “Diamond”, which is the internal code name of the Galaxy S23 series, not the Galaxy S24.The internal codenames of the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are DM1, DM2, and DM3, respectively.

Therefore, there is currently no evidence that Samsung will cut off the big cup flagship Galaxy S24+.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series