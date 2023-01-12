Home Business It was revealed that Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ flagship!Questions raised by foreigners–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

It was revealed that Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ flagship!Questions raised by foreigners–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
It was revealed that Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ flagship!Questions raised by foreigners–fast technology–technology changes the future

It was revealed that Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ flagship!Foreigner questioned

2023-01-11 22:11:14 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On January 11th, the Korean media The ELEC broke the news that,Samsung will only launch two models next year, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, cutting off the big Galaxy S24+.

According to The ELEC, Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ because of poor sales of the big cup. According to GFK data, the Galaxy S22+ shipments accounted for only 17% of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S22 accounted for 38%, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for 45%.

The Korean media also said that Samsung has only prepared two projects, DM1 and DM3, which refer to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra respectively, and there is no DM2 or Galaxy S24+.

In this regard, the technology media SamMobile questioned, saying that the news from the Korean media is not accurate.The full name of “DM” is “Diamond”, which is the internal code name of the Galaxy S23 series, not the Galaxy S24.The internal codenames of the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are DM1, DM2, and DM3, respectively.

Therefore, there is currently no evidence that Samsung will cut off the big cup flagship Galaxy S24+.

It was revealed that Samsung cut off the Galaxy S24+ flagship!Foreigner questioned

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  11 people in Zhangzhou, Fujian were involved in the sea and died in 10 minutes and disappeared!Beware of this invisible killer-tourists, the sea-fast technology (media under the drive house)-technology changes the future
Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Disney, the Trian activist fund challenges CEO Iger:...

Post-90s are also retaliatory. Saving money experts are...

Europe up on the day of US inflation,...

Porsche flirts with Google. Sales up but there’s...

Italy in water deficit: rain and snow are...

Petrol bonus 200 euros: who is entitled to...

IQIYI and Youku screencasting need extra money!Lawyer: It’s...

Strike of petrol stations on January 25-26: “Enough...

Erg inaugurates a new wind farm in Scotland

Just now, China’s “vaccine emperor” had a thunderstorm-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy