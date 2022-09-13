DoNews News on September 13 (Shao Chen) Recently, many merchants and buyers on the Yangquan platform said that their payment for goods had been in arrears for a long time by the platform, and the amount ranged from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. On August 31st, Zeng Bibo held an online meeting with some shareholders and buyers, revealing that Yangquan has arrears of 200 million in payment for goods, in addition to a security deposit of 38 million, but under the current situation, the company’s existing funds will be used for protection. Buyers who are still in business.

At present, the office space of Yangquan’s headquarters in Jing’an District is empty, and the notice posted by the property owner shows that Yangquan has been in arrears for rent and other expenses for a long time. On August 23 this year, Zeng Bibo, founder of Ocean Terminal, issued an open letter saying that the company is facing difficulties, but it will continue to operate in the hope of gaining the trust and support of buyers. According to reports, Yangquan, founded in 2010, has conducted 7 financings, with a total amount of 1.08 billion yuan. At its peak, it had more than 80,000 certified buyers, covering 83 countries around the world, and the number of commodities available for purchase every day Over 800,000 pieces.