Source: Huarong Rongda Futures Author: Huarong Rongda Futures

Research report text

【Spot overview】

According to reports, the specific quotations for domestic stainless steel spot on February 23 are as follows: Tianguan and JISCO 304/2B cold-rolled mainstream trimming quotations are 16,850-17,400 yuan/ton, Zhangpu newspaper is 17,500-18,100 yuan/ton, private steel mill Hongwang , The base price of Yongjin raw edge is quoted at 17100-17400 yuan / ton, which is unchanged from the previous trading day, and the average basis difference for the 2303 contract is 475 (+105). The mainstream transaction price of high-nickel iron is 1350 (-0) yuan/nickel; the mainstream price of high-carbon ferrochromium is 9300 (-0) yuan/50 basis tons. The volume of warehouse receipts registered in the SHFE was 103,392 tons (-961 tons).

【Market analysis】

According to market sources, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group intends to collect price data from the new platform to provide a nickel contract, which is expected to compete with the London Metal Exchange (LME). Quote data for the new CME nickel contract will be based on information provided by UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH). GCH said its platform will be up and running from the end of March.

According to news, on February 23, the total social inventory of stainless steel 78 warehouse caliber in the mainstream market across the country was 1.4106 million tons, an increase of 0.72% week-on-week, an increase of 10,085 tons. Among them, the 300-series cold-rolled inventory was 545,100 tons, a decrease of 0.02% week-on-week, or 82 tons.

The market transaction atmosphere has improved. Inventory continues to accumulate but the weekly growth rate has declined. It will take time for the inflection point of inventory. There is still uncertainty about whether strong expectations can drive inventory removal, but the short-term bullish atmosphere can indeed stimulate a wave of rigid demand release. The policy benefits of the two sessions are expected to be reflected in the market in advance, and attention should be paid to whether the policy demand can be transformed into actual demand. The contradiction between weak reality and strong expectation still exists, and high inventory may bring a certain drag to the continuous rebound of the market.

【technical analysis】

SS main daily line level: down 0.95% within the day, the highest is 16920, the lowest is 16730, and the volatility is 190. The single-day trading volume is 50625 lots (-29006 lots), and the open interest is 17939 lots (-9346 lots). In terms of indicators, the MACD red column increased, the fast and slow lines crossed the golden cross, the KDJ indicator turned downward, and the technical indicators temporarily did not resonate. As of the close, the net outflow of funds was 226 million, and the deposited funds were 421 million. Technical analysis is not the only basis for entering the market.

【Operation Suggestions】

The Wenhua Commodity Index will pull back, and the trend of various varieties may diverge after the systematic rise. For speculative transactions on the SS2204 contract, you can pay attention to the support around 16,600 and the pressure around 17,000.

【risk point】

systemic risk.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.