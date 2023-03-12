Two offers on the plate

Calm and chalk. It will take time to find a solution to the dossier on the Tim network. Those who are close to the operation have no doubts: it is true that there are two offers on the plate, but both are around 20 billion and in addition to not satisfying the first shareholder Vivendi, they bring complications with respect to which it will be difficult to find a solution. On the proposal of the private equity fund Kkr the board of directors of Tim already expressed: thanks but need a raise. And in all likelihood also the proposal arrived from the second shareholder of the former telephony monopolist, Cdp, and from the Australian fund Macquarie, will receive similar treatment in the board meeting on March 15th.

The differences between the proposals

From an economic point of view, there are no major differences – Cassa Depositi e Prestiti values ​​the assets entirely controlled by Tim more, while the Americans give a higher value to Fibercop, of which they already control 37.5%, the point is that from the related parties that met last Friday with respect to the Italian-Australian hypothesis, several critical issues emerged, especially from an antitrust point of view. The competition node has to be addressed with Brussels given that the Cassa already controls Open Fiber, created to bring fiber to Italian municipalities.

While for Kkr the risk is having to deal with the Golden Power in the executive. These are two difficult knots to untangle which could lead the contenders to propose a joint initiative which, however, seems to have stalled on Kkr’s request for guarantees with respect to the possible remedies linked to competition that could be advanced by Europe.

Silent government

The government, at least officially, is silent, but subtly continues to work to bring all the parties involved around the table and find a solution. The minister most involved in the dossier, Adolfo Urso, head of the Department of Enterprise and Made in Italy, reiterated once again that “the executive has already indicated its posture, but now it’s Tim’s turn: we are waiting of the decisions that Tim and the shareholders will make, so at the moment is not the time to get into this game ”.

On the other hand, the trade unions are on a war footing with Fistel Cisl which has repeated that it is “against the dismemberment of Tim for one reason of an industrial nature – with the country it would lose the ability to make connectivity universal – and the second of a social nature, as it would create tens of thousands of redundancies. The feeling is that in all likelihood nothing will happen until the end of March. Kkr will take all the time at his disposal to decide whether to raise. And in the end it is not at all obvious that he decides to do it. In that case all the alternative hypotheses, including the hypothesis of a takeover bid on Tim by several parties together, could take shape again.