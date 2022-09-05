ROMA – Although resigned from 21 July 2022, the Draghi government can sell Ita Airways without abusing its powers and without violating the law. Indeed the government he must now alienate the airline for at least three reasons:

– because it is “bound” by the decree, the Dpcm of March 2022 which regulates privatization;

– because he has committed with the European Union to bring Ita into a global alliance;

– because the sale is a pillar of the business planof the carrier’s industrial development plan.