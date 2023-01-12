Listen to the audio version of the article

For the moment it is the only certainty: from Cagliari to Rome and Milan (round trip) you will fly at discounted rates with Ita Airways. The regional Transport Department has authorized the national airline to sell tickets for the Cagliari-Rome Fiumicino and Cagliari-Milan Linate routes.

This is the tender that allows airlines to guarantee, against economic compensation, connections at a reduced rate (not exceeding 50 euros) between the Sardinian airports (Cagliari Elmas, Olbia and Alghero) and Rome and Milan.

The service is guaranteed, currently and until 16 February, by Ita and Volotea who have also decided to renounce economic compensation. A transitory situation waiting for the new tender to be defined and therefore routes and economic resources to be assigned. Precisely for this reason, the Region has prepared the tender which is worth a total of 52 million euros, to guarantee connections between the peninsula and the three Sardinian airports for the period from 17 February 2023 to 26 October 2024.

Ita and Volotea had participated in the sections that had Cagliari as a reference. The flag carrier had obtained the maximum score of 78.49 on the Cagliari Fiumicino route, thanks to the 53.1% auction reduction. Maximum score also on the Cagliari Milan-Linate route for the only offer received from Ita: it obtained 79 points with a reduction of 50.3%.

For the regional transport councilor Antonio Moro this is a fundamental step for the air transport sector. “This step, a month in advance of the deadline of February 16 next – he says – will allow everyone in a very short time to be able to book tickets for flights in continuity to and from the Cagliari airport, waiting for the routes to be awarded definitely. As required by European sector legislation, passengers will be guaranteed rerouting should the final route assignment change. We will shortly proceed to authorize the sale of tickets also for flights to and from Olbia airport”.