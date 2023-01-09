For the arrival of Lufthansa’s offer, it could be a matter of a few days, if not hours. The step that should mark the turning point for the future of Ita Airways is expected as imminent from the German giant. According to industry sources, a possible deadline should fall close to mid-month. The path of the privatization operation of the Italian company is traced by the dpcm published in the Official Gazette last 2 January and the new rules of the game pave the way for the entry of Lufthansa, which has always been interested in the Italian market and in the vicissitudes of its largest airline. However, the dossier continues to draw the attention of other companies, as in the case of Delta Airlines, which, even in the previous privatization attempt, between 2018 and 2019, said it was ready to participate with a minority stake around at 10%. In the last round, then, during the Draghi government, the name of Delta, as well as that of Air France KLM, was indicated in the context of a commercial agreement with the US Certares fund chosen by the Mef for the exclusive negotiation, which then failed in port. In light of the new developments, Delta now says it continues to “monitor closely.”

The rules

In the event that this monitoring were to translate into concrete action, it must be taken into account that a non-EU carrier cannot go beyond a 49% stake in a European company, on pain of losing its flight rights. No limits, however, for Lufthansa, which, in an initial phase, as envisaged by the dpcm, will be able to enter with a minority stake and subsequently come to hold the majority stake. Furthermore, it should be remembered that the requirement set by the dpcm is that the majority of Ita’s capital be held by an airline. According to hypotheses, he would enter with a 40% stake with an outlay calculated at around 250 million euros.

Sfumata MSc

With the acquisition of Ita, Lufthansa would expand its constellation in the European market after the acquisition of Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti and above all it would “conquer” the southern front coming to preside over the strategic hub in the Mediterranean. The operation for Ita would follow, even in its modalities, those already carried out for the acquisition of these companies. Last January Lufthansa stepped forward with MSC, the group headed by shipowner Aponte, which then took a step back. After the stalemate of Certares, Lufthansa entered the Ita data room last November. Ita, several times in recent weeks, has confirmed that the interlocutions are proceeding in a positive way.

The squeeze

Now the proposal is awaited which, once positively evaluated by the MEF and the Ita board of directors, should set the pace for the stringent phase in the coming weeks. In the event of a signing of a preliminary sale by January, the necessary procedural and authorization steps will follow, such as the OK from the EU Antitrust. Meanwhile, at the appointment Ita presents a plan to strengthen the fleet, which starting from the current 65 aircraft, will see the arrival of 39 machines, of which 9 long-range in 2023. This will involve new hires of over 1200 new resources, in the positions of flight attendants, aspiring and certified, pilots and commanders. The trade unions are always on high alert. The Usb has announced a mobilization for tomorrow in front of the Ministry of Labour. In the dpcm, he says, “the absence of any reference to social aspects” is worrying.