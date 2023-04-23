Ita Airways one step away from joining the Lufthansa group

One step away from the entry of Ita Airways into the Lufthansa group

The negotiation between the Mef and Lufthansa for the sale of 40% of the shares of Ita Airways, the first step towards the privatization of the national airline, is getting ready to finish. The deadline for the exclusive dialogue between the Treasury – owner of 100% of the former Alitalia – and the German aviation giant.

The announcement on the final outcome of the negotiation, according to the filters, could arrive a few days later, also thanks to the April 25 holiday, or at the latest within the first days of May. In any case, optimism was leaked during the week regarding the possible positive outcome of the transaction, it would be about the final details with a price that could fluctuate between 250 and 300 million euros. Yesterday the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he said he was optimistic: “I think the negotiations with Lufthansa are very advanced, it is certainly a complex negotiation, with many variables, I think I can say that in a few days we will have an outcome, I hope favorable”.

For the CEO of Ita Airways “Transaction defined”

While the president of Ita Airways, Antonino Turicchiin the previous days he had gone further: “The operation in its structure is defined, then the fact that someone wants to change it by a comma is part of a negotiation. The path has started”.

At the end of March the CEO of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, flew to Rome for a summit at the MEF with Minister Giorgetti. During the meeting, the industrial plan shared between the two carriers was illustrated, which will determine the development of Ita in terms of fleet, network and strategic objectives.

In 2022, meanwhile, Ita recorded a net loss of 486 million euros on which, however, “the effect of the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario had an impact of over 280 million euros”. Above all, the increase in the cost of fuel weighed on the accounts. Revenues instead mark 1.576 billion euros, with over 400 million in cash.

After a year and a half of activity, the company born from the ashes of Alitalia could soon enter the orbit of the third largest civil aviation group in the world, the largest in Europe, which currently has several northern European operators in its portfolio: Austrian , Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Lufthansa’s expansion into Europe

With ambition to extend further. During a bilateral meeting in Lisbon this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa once again opened the door to the possible entry of Lufthansa into the Portuguese company Tap. Last December, the Italian government, through a decree, asked for a buyer “capable of acquiring an initial stake in the company” that is “of such an entity as to confirm the seriousness of the commitment”, with a view to subsequently holding “control or the majority of the capital”.

The disposal of the state participation can also be carried out “in several phases”, without prejudice to “the recognition” of the MEF of “adequate powers” to be able to supervise the industrial plan. Five months later, the operation appears to be close to completion, barring last-minute surprises or unforeseen events.

Subscribe to the newsletter

