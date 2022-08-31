The Treasury enters into exclusive negotiations with Air France and Delta for the transfer of control of ITA. The MEF announced that an exclusive negotiation will be launched today with the consortium formed by Certares Management LLC, Delta Airlines Inc. and Air France-KLM SA, whose offer was deemed to be more in line with the objectives set by the DPCM.

“At the conclusion of the exclusive negotiation, binding agreements will be signed only in the presence of content that is fully satisfactory for the public shareholder”, specifies the MEF in a note.