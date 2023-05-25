Home » Ita Airways: there is an agreement, Lufthansa 40% for about 300 million
Business

Ita Airways: there is an agreement, Lufthansa 40% for about 300 million

by admin
Ita Airways: there is an agreement, Lufthansa 40% for about 300 million

Lufthansa owns 40% of Ita Airways

The appointment is for tomorrow, Thursday 25 May. When the signing of the agreement is expected it will bring Lufthansa to acquire 40% of Ita Airways. A first pass, with the aim of climbing up to 90% and beyond at a later time. The signing of the agreement is the culmination of a very long negotiation, which began during the Draghi government. Negotiation that comes to an end after an endless series of meetings, technical meetings, accelerations and sudden stops. The agreement it looked done already in July 2022, now almost a year ago. The crisis and the fall of the Draghi government it imposed a halt to the negotiations and its resumption on different bases with the new government.

From the Germans about 300 million

According to the rumors circulating in these hours, the German carrier should enter the capital of the company through a reserved capital increase, as already foreseen by the last privatization decree. Lufthansa’s investment should be of over 300 millionin any case higher than 250 million initially foreseen. The next step should take place in 2026, when Lufthansa will be able to exercise the right to acquire a additional 50% for about 500 million.

The examination of the EU Antitrust

The deal will have to now pass the sieve of the EU Antitrust, which may require “corrective” interventions to the two companies such as the slot assignment to competitors. An assembly of Ita should be convened in the next few days to nominate the new one board of directors of the company.

See also  Mille Miglia 2021: route, stages and everything you need to know

You may also like

Debt dispute: Rating agency Fitch puts USA under...

Greenpeace on plastic, waiting for the meeting in...

Government – ​​German Nursing Council: Lauterbach’s nursing reform...

Resolution 44 of 22/05/2023 – Adoption of the...

Uber: return of the landline? With this old...

“Bonaccini commissioner? It could be someone else”. Speak...

Consumption crisis: Otto Group slides deep into the...

Mediobanca, the new course in Piazzetta Cuccia: 3.7...

New Zealand’s central bank raises benchmark interest rate...

Environmental protection – economy fears excessive demands from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy