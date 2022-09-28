ROMA – For a few minutes, twenty between top managers, lawyers and experts they entered the Ita Airways headquarters in Fiumicino on an almost spring day. It is the negotiators who fund Certares, Air France and Delta mobilize to give the last assault to our national airline, on the way to privatization. They were welcomed by both the CEO of Ita, Fabio Lazzerini, and the executive president, Altavilla.