Ita, Altavilla: “Draghi promised me a place at the top. Now I want 4 million”

Alfredo Altavilla (Pres. Ita), Fabio Lazzerini (Ad Ita)

Ita, clash between old leaders. Mutual accusations and the lawsuit

There is no peace for Ita Airwaysas if the difficulty weren’t enough a conclude the deal con Lufthansathanks to the issue of redundancies Alitalia, the old grudges are still popping up among the group’s old executives. The former president Alfredo Altavilla – reads in La Stampa – since spring 2021 he had a promise in his pocket Mario Draghi for “top management positions in companies privatized strategic for the country” and lost them due to the fault of the directors of Ita Airways who, chasing him, ruined reputation: for this now the manager asks 3 million euros to the seven members of the board and to the company. Adding up the damage to the image and the lost salaries, the bill rises to 4.1 million. It is the last chapter of the internal war in Ita and its privatization, which now arrives at the court of Rome. Where, however, everyone presents a dossier against someone else.

Read also: Ita must hire the former Alitalia. Thus the redundancies cause Lufthansa to flee

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

