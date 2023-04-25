Ita and Lufthansa, still a black smoke: the signature postponed

The agreement between Lufthansa and Ita

Another black smoke between Lufthansa and Ita Airways, or for the entry of the Germans into the Italian flag carrier. Although it was announced in recent days, the imminent closure of the agreement, the squaring of the circle to reach an agreement has not yet been found. “The talks are on track, but have not yet concluded,” say government sources, which through the MEF is the sole shareholder of Ita. To which is added the confirmation of a partial deceleration also by the Germans.

At the moment, however, there are no new details on the signing of the agreement or even on a hypothetical date on which the parties could sit around the table. And the departure it thus seems destined to remain on the taxiway still for a while’.

The story of the sale

The deadline for the exclusive negotiation started between the Mef and Lufthansa for the sale of 40% of the shares of Ita. An operation that is worth between 250 and 300 million euros and which represents the first effective step for the privatization of the company, of 100% of the Mef. At the end of March, the CEO of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, he had flown to Rome for a summit with Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. During the meeting, the business plan and strategic objectives for the development of the airline were also presented. Today, however, yet another postponement.

A troubled history that of the local company. Without going too far back in memory, it is enough to remember that Ita it was born from the ashes of Alitalia, which collapsed under the weight of debts and bridging loans made by the government. But not even the restart with the new sign it did well for the company’s accounts. In 2022 Ita recorded a net loss of €486 million. It must be said that the cost of fuel weighed heavily on the accounts. Revenues last year reached 1.576 billion euros.