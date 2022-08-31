ROMA – On the wool thread, the Certares fund, Air France and Delta overtake MSC Group and Lufthansa in the race to Ita. For the sale of our airline “an exclusive negotiation will be started today with the consortium formed by Certares Management LLC, Delta Airlines Inc. and Air France-KLM SA, whose offer was deemed to be more in line with the objectives set”, writes
See also The U.S. vaccination target may be difficult to achieve the delta strain spreading, causing a multi-country epidemic rebound