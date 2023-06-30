Ita, change arriving at the top. Eberhart is coming, near Castellucci (Benetton)

Change in sight at Ita’s control stick

The transition will take place just as Brussels thunders against the Italian magistrates who ruled on the right of 77 applicant workers to continue their employment relationship in Italy, recognizing the operational continuity between Alitalia and the carrier led by Fabio Lazzerini.

The renewal of the council will probably be decided around 20 July. The date is not yet definitive, but it is certain that it will change the balance of a board from which Gabriella Alemanno, who has just been appointed to the Consob board, has also left. The chair of the CEO hangs in the balance Fabio Lazzerini, while the arrival of a German manager is expected. With great probability, Lufthansa will indicate Joerg Eberhart, former number one of Air Dolomiti, as well as the man who managed the entire negotiation with the Treasury. And especially the manager who, according to reports from The truth, negotiated the purchase of Alitalia with the former CEO of Atlantia, Giovanni Castellucci, a trusted man of the Benetton family. The only certainty at the moment is that it cannot be dragged on for too long given that the current board is operating under the prorogatio regime and with one less member.

Long times to conclude the sale to the Germans

The handover will therefore come before the closing of the operation which marks the transfer of 41% of Ita from the Treasury to the German company for 325 million. The agreement, reached in May, provides for a capital increase which will also involve the ministry headed by Giancarlo Giorgetti for 250 million. The agreement, which offers Lufthansa the possibility of rising to 100% by 2025, has obtained the go-ahead from the Court of Auditors, but is still awaiting the approval of the EU authorities.

And this is precisely one of the sore points. The ruling that “reinstated” the 77 former Alitalia employees, forcing Ita to hire them, establishes that there is operational continuity between the two airlines. This vision is “fully confirmed by the structure of the contract on the basis of which the sale of Alitalia’s assets to Ita took place” as stated by Antonio Amoroso of Cub Trasporti.

On the other hand in a letter sent to Margrethe Vestager of Dg Competition and to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as well as to the commissioner for the economy, Paul Gentilonithe Cub Transportation has highlighted that the passage of the slots from Alitalia to Ita took place in contrast with the law which provides that slots can be transferred if and only if company branches, including workers, move.

“Regarding the non-transfer of the Aviation Branch, regardless of the ongoing proceedings before the Italian Courts with around 1,300 labor lawsuits, I would like to underline that the sale of the Slots by Alitalia to Ita Airways (especially those of Milan Linate, which hold a significant economic value) takes place, albeit expressly prohibited by European legislation (reg. 95/93 and following) for over thirty years, through a simple “Slot sale” between Alitalia in AS and Ita Airways.”, reads the letter siled by Cub. As if that weren’t enough, according to press rumors, Easyjet and WizzAir also came forward to claim possession of many slots passed to Italy.

Brussels puts Italian magistrates in line

In the press conference immediately following the sentence of the court of Rome, the spokeswoman of the DG Competition of the EU, Arianna Podestà, immediately put the dots on the i. In particular, she specified that the economic discontinuity between the former Alitalia and Ita it is “legally valid, remains and is applied”, as well as “…it is the decision that the national authorities must follow”. Phrases that appeared as a warning to the Italian judiciary which instead, with the sentence of the Tribunal of Rome, according to the opinion of the Podestà, would have moved in exactly the opposite way.

“Perhaps Mrs. Podestà did not realize that the sentences of the Italian Courts are different, which, while rejecting the appeals of AZ workers, have endorsed the arguments of the workers’ defense lawyers and rejected the evanescent arguments of the employers’ lawyers on the difference between economic discontinuity (…it is also confirmed by the chamber of commerce registration of the two companies!) and operational and managerial continuity in the transfer of activities from one company to another” resumed Amoroso.

Meanwhile, the union continues on the illegitimate dismissals

The next July 12th, Cub Trasporti, has organized a meeting with the lawyers to collect further mandates to start the case against Ita from other colleagues who will add to an already large group of applicants. And that it is said that it will end up rising further in the coming weeks.

