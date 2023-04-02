Alitalia must return 400 million to the Italian state

A bolt from the blue hits Ita: according to the European Union, the loan of 400 million euro granted by the Italian State in 2019 to Alitalia Società Aerea Italiana spa and its subsidiary Alitalia CityLiner is illegal under EU state aid rules. Italy must therefore recover the unlawful state aid, plus interest, from Alitalia. A real bomb that complicates the negotiation – actually already slowed down – between Lufthansa and the Mef and puts the company at risk again disruption.

The 400 million euro loan that Italy granted to Alitalia in 2019, an illegal State aid, will have to be recovered by the Italian State, as far as possible, creeping into the liabilities of the airline, now in extraordinary administration. The spokeswoman explains it European Commission for the CompetitionArianna Podestà, during the press briefing in Brussels.

“Alitalia’s extraordinary administration is still ongoing – explains the spokeswoman – with the aim of completing the liquidation of the company’s assets. Italy has a duty to recover the aid incompatible with EU rules, plus interest, from Alitalia, to remove the market distortion” caused by the measure.

“In the case of an insolvent company – continues the spokeswoman – the elimination of the distortion of competition can be achieved by registering claims related to illegal aid in the hierarchy of creditors of the bankruptcy proceedings underway under extraordinary administration. Therefore the 400 million will be repaid by Alitalia within the limits of the proceeds obtained from the sale of the company’s assets and the value of any remaining assets that do not come sold“, he concludes. Translated: Ita has nothing to do with it.

