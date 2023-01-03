Home Business Ita, Dpcm published in the Official Gazette: privatization starts again
Ita, Dpcm published in the Official Gazette: privatization starts again

Ita, Dpcm published in the Official Gazette: privatization starts again

Green light to the new procedure for Ita’s resignation. The Dpcm establishing the procedures for privatization has been published in the Official Gazette. Among the rules is the possibility of entry with a minority share, also through one or more capital increases. It is envisaged that the majority of the buyer’s consortium must be represented by an airline. The Prime Minister’s decree restarts the procedure which now sees only Lufthansa’s explicit interest. The premises of the Dpcm show that the government considers the previous procedure concluded and also the need to review the methods of divestments “in order to accelerate the definition of partnerships that ensure the pursuit of the objectives of industrial development and strengthening of Ita’s activity” .

For this reason, he explains the premise with an identikit that seems to describe Lufthansa, a mechanism is introduced which allows the sale in several stages, to envisage a central role for another airline and above all, “taking into account the breadth of research already carried out by subjects potentially interested in the acquisition and considering that the reference market scenario has not substantially changed», it was established to «limit the procedure to subjects who have already participated in the previous procedure» but who are also «able to acquire a initial shareholding in the company of such an entity as to confirm the seriousness of the commitment as well as to subsequently acquire control or the majority of the capital».

