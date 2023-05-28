Home » Ita, end of the film: the government signs the agreement with Lufthansa
Ita, end of the film: the government signs the agreement with Lufthansa

Ita, end of the film: the government signs the agreement with Lufthansa

Ita-Lufthansa, it’s done: agreement for the sale of a minority stake in the Italian company to the German group

reached theagreement between the MEF and Lufthansa, which will take over a minority stake in Ita Airwayshaving already shared a industrial plan of the company that provides a revenue growth of 2.5 billion of Euro expected for this year and 4.1 billion euros expected in 2027. The German company therefore will buy 41% of Ita for 325 million euros with the option to acquire all remaining shares at a later date.

The agreement comes after a meeting at the MEF between the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and the CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa Carsten Sphor. Also present at the meeting was the president of Ita, Antonino Turicchi. After signing, the agreement will be submitted to the scrutiny of the Court of Auditors and notified to the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission. There development strategy of Ita Airways will continue to be shared between the two shareholders, Mef and Lufthansa.

Minister Giorgetti: “We have chosen a node that has influenced our market for 30 years”

“Today – he underlines Giorgetti – closes a path that has marked the history of the national flag carrier with the prospect of integration with an important European carrier. with this government Today a knot that has been conditioning the air transport market in Italy for thirty years is unraveling. We are convinced that this decision will allow the aviation market to develop in Italy’s interest”.

“We worked hard, we are convinced and therefore we are satisfied. Then if they are roses they will bloom“, added the Minister of Economy, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Report on the coordination of public finance for 2023. “Initially the share is 41%”, Giorgetti explains when answering reporters who ask him about the minority stake in the German airline.

