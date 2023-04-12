Final stages of the negotiation between Lufthansa and Mef for entry into the capital of Ita Airways. We are close to the pre-agreement to get to close the deal by the deadline of April 24th. The so-called price range for the acquisition is between 250 and 300 million.

With this step the fleet will be enriched: the 2023-2027 industrial plan has designed a company that from the current 67 aircraft will reach 98 aircraft. Of these, a quarter for the long haul.

The new boarding area of ​​Terminal 1 will be inaugurated at Fiumicino airport this morning. At the cutting of the ribbon, the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, is expected, among others, but the Undersecretary for Culture is also expected , Vittorio Sgarbi, the president of ENAC, Pierluigi Di Palma, the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, the CEO of Ita Airways, Fabio Lazzerini, the mayor of the Metropolitan City and Municipality of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Fiumicino , Esterino Montino and the Prefect Fabrizio Gallo, director of the Fund for Religious Buildings of the Ministry of the Interior. For the group, the President of Mundys Giampiero Massolo, the president of Adr, Claudio De Vincenti, with the CEO Marco Troncone will intervene.