Ita, green light to the salary increase

“ITA Airways has approved the salary adjustment in favor of its employees, a necessary step for the company to be able to seize the growth opportunities of the market” reads a note issued on the evening of today 21 February. With this move the strike of 28 February which had been announced should be averted by former Alitalia employees.

“The air transport sector – continues the note – in the last year has returned to pre-Covid levels, with sudden and unpredictable growth trends even higher than in 2019. In the meantime, ITA Airways has now passed the start-up phase of the its activities as a start-up characterized by the negative impacts of the pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict, which was followed by a sharp increase in the cost of fuel”.

“In this context, other full-service and regional airlines have also already implemented maneuvers to adjust wages and bring them back to pre-pandemic levels and in several cases exceeding them. The wage adjustment is a fundamental element in the implementation of the plan growth of ITA Airways which will acquire a coherent cost structure, managing to be attractive in an expanding market which is registering an increase in competitiveness in the various domestic, international and intercontinental sectors.The wage maneuver will be structural and will allow the Company to enhance the personnel trained and trained thanks to the company’s investments. Furthermore, they will thus be able to support a recruitment campaign in a highly competitive market”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

