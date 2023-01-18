Listen to the audio version of the article

Lufthansa presented the offer to acquire a stake in Ita Airways to the Ministry of Economy. The plan envisages agreeing on the initial acquisition of a minority stake, with an option to purchase the remaining shares at a later date. According to rumors, the share would be between 35 and 40%. In the letter of intent, the German group proposes to the MEF the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to start “further negotiations and discussions on an exclusive basis”. The government’s decision to start the negotiations is awaited, which will take place after the Mef has finished examining the offer and verified compliance with the requirements of the Dpcm on the divestment.

Comparison on commercial integration and synergies

In the press release, the German company specifies that the negotiation will mainly focus on the “form of a possible share investment, on the commercial and operational integration of Ita in the Lufthansa Airline Group and on the synergies that will derive from it”.

The Dpcm on privatization published on 2 January provides for the acquisition of the stake by the buyer of Ita Airways through the subscription of a reserved capital increase, the purchase price must take into account Ita’s equity. According to some rumors, at the end of December Ita Airways had around 530 million in cash, counting the 400 million I arrived at the end of November, authorized by the EU Commission. In evaluating the company, it must be considered that 250 million will arrive by March. the latest injection of public resources with the OK from Brussels.

Towards entry into Star Alliance

In recent weeks there has been talk of possible synergies for activities ranging from carrier maintenance to fuel hedging, which represents one of the main cost items for Ita’s accounts. With the agreement, Ita will enter the Lufthansa network alongside Austrian Airlines, Brussels airlines, Eurowings and Swiss, will result in the exit from SkyTeam and entry into the Star Alliance which serves more than 1,250 airports in 195 countries with over 19,000 daily flights.

The Lufthansa group also underlines that Italy is “the most important market outside the national markets and the United States“, the importance of Italy “for business and private travel lies in its strong economy oriented to the export and in the status of one of the leading vacation spots in Europe».

39 planes are arriving and 1,200 hires

If a binding agreement is reached, the press release continues, its implementation would be subject to the approval of the competent authorities: in fact, the European Antitrust will have to pronounce itself before the closing.