Home Business Ita, here is Lufthansa’s offer and plan: 35-40% stake
Business

Ita, here is Lufthansa’s offer and plan: 35-40% stake

by admin
Ita, here is Lufthansa’s offer and plan: 35-40% stake

Lufthansa presented the offer to acquire a stake in Ita Airways to the Ministry of Economy. The plan envisages agreeing on the initial acquisition of a minority stake, with an option to purchase the remaining shares at a later date. According to rumors, the share would be between 35 and 40%. In the letter of intent, the German group proposes to the MEF the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to start “further negotiations and discussions on an exclusive basis”. The government’s decision to start the negotiations is awaited, which will take place after the Mef has finished examining the offer and verified compliance with the requirements of the Dpcm on the divestment.

Comparison on commercial integration and synergies
In the press release, the German company specifies that the negotiation will mainly focus on the “form of a possible share investment, on the commercial and operational integration of Ita in the Lufthansa Airline Group and on the synergies that will derive from it”.

The Dpcm on privatization published on 2 January provides for the acquisition of the stake by the buyer of Ita Airways through the subscription of a reserved capital increase, the purchase price must take into account Ita’s equity. According to some rumors, at the end of December Ita Airways had around 530 million in cash, counting the 400 million I arrived at the end of November, authorized by the EU Commission. In evaluating the company, it must be considered that 250 million will arrive by March. the latest injection of public resources with the OK from Brussels.

See also  The pig-grain ratio has fallen to the first-level warning, whether the purchase and storage can blow the horn of pig price rise? Pig price_Sina Finance_Sina Network

Towards entry into Star Alliance
In recent weeks there has been talk of possible synergies for activities ranging from carrier maintenance to fuel hedging, which represents one of the main cost items for Ita’s accounts. With the agreement, Ita will enter the Lufthansa network alongside Austrian Airlines, Brussels airlines, Eurowings and Swiss, will result in the exit from SkyTeam and entry into the Star Alliance which serves more than 1,250 airports in 195 countries with over 19,000 daily flights.
The Lufthansa group also underlines that Italy is “the most important market outside the national markets and the United States“, the importance of Italy “for business and private travel lies in its strong economy oriented to the export and in the status of one of the leading vacation spots in Europe».

Find out more

39 planes are arriving and 1,200 hires
If a binding agreement is reached, the press release continues, its implementation would be subject to the approval of the competent authorities: in fact, the European Antitrust will have to pronounce itself before the closing.

You may also like

Top 10 global brands. Here’s what they are

Record wine exports at 8 billion: Prosecco still...

Mortgages, what to do if the installment becomes...

Piazza Affari closes at +0.3%, with Saipem and...

IL Investimenti enters the nautical sector

Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled...

Fuel, gas station strike duration reduced from 60...

Space economy, from satellites to cargo: the market...

5 major events in today’s financial market: U.S....

Fincantieri will build a vessel to support US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy