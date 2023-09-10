Ita, Lufthansa and the Brussels mystery. The slot game opens

In Brussels, the sale of Ita to German Lufthansa becomes a state case. With Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly highlighting how it is “curious that the EU Commission is blocking the solution to the ITA problem” and calling on Pd commissioner Paolo Gentiloni to close the matter. In fact, the Treasury is awaiting the EU green light for the Italian-German agreement by the end of the year. Brussels’ approval is necessary to get to the heart of the sale operation. But it is possible that the times will be extended. In fact, the Commission has the right to ask for clarifications or adjustments that could slow down the transfer of 41% of Ita to the German company for 325 million. However, nothing excludes that the changes could include the transfer of some slots.

There is a wait for the green light in Brussels

“In May, Ita and Lufthansa sent the note with the characteristics of the agreement to the DG Competition for the necessary antitrust checks. At that moment, the European Community took note of the document and established a specific evaluation commission on the topic of competition” he explained Cristiano Spazzali, manager and consultant who has worked in the tourism, sport and aviation sector for over 30 years where he also led Azzurra Air.

“At this stage we are awaiting the opinion of the commission which could make some comments on the DG competition. However, in the case of Ita, the Germans moved in advance by talking directly with the commission to adjust the aim of the agreement. However, it can be hypothesized that the Commission’s requests would most likely have been too burdensome for ITA, for example release a slot number on Milan Linate very high and such as to overturn the industrial plan and therefore delay the notification letter to the EU itself, but it could be just one of the many problems encountered by Lufthansa in the talks with the Commission and from here President Meloni’s statements to the G20 would probably have taken inspiration evidently annoyed by the attitude of the Commission itself. But I remain strongly convinced that the green light will not be long in coming. The approval will probably be given by the end of October” he added.

In the background remains the unknown cause

For the unions, the buyer of Ita will also have to absorb the former Alitalia companies, creating problems for the Germans. But not everyone agrees with this view. “I think a lot Lufthansa is unlikely to withdraw before entering the game. And that is before the Commission gives its green light. Furthermore, it seems logical to me that mutual penalties have been established in the event of an about-turn” adds the expert.

“I am convinced that Lufthansa, on the other hand, can’t wait to close the agreement on ITA and is not worried at all about employee disputes. Granted and not conceded that all 1,500 former Alitalia employees had to be re-hired in the wake of favorable sentences, Ita is currently undersized and furthermore Lufthansa, which has over one hundred thousand workers, it will certainly have no problems relocating any workers who win the cases ongoing within its industrial plan”. In his view, Ita’s problem is rather the unions which, with the arrival of the Germans, will find themselves in an unprecedented scenario with a notable loss of power compared to the past.

Meanwhile, MSC steps forward

Meanwhile, the logistics giant MSC has once again expressed interest in the Ita match. However, the current transfer scheme provides that Lufthansa can purchase 100% of the capital of the former national airline. Therefore, barring changes in the operation currently under consideration in Brussels, it is not possible to imagine a new partner.

The issue of slots, however, is more complex. It will be necessary to understand whether Brussels will request the transfer of some windows. In this case, it will be necessary to understand how many slots will have to be sold, the price and potential buyers. According to rumors, Wizz Air and Ryanair are waiting for news on this front.