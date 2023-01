Listen to the audio version of the article

Only the last step was missing. And now it’s here. With the publication in the Official Gazette of the Dpcm approved by the government on 21 December, the privatization process of Ita Airways restarts, the national airline that replaced Alitalia in October 2021. Those interested in entering the capital of the company can now come forward with their offers (initially only for minority stakes, ed). And now all the clues lead to Lufthansa, with the German carrier…