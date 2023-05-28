Ita-Lufthansa, ready to take off: there is an agreement for privatization

Ita-Lufthansa, there is an agreement for the privatization: signature expected by 26 May. But the EU court rejects aid to Italian companies for Covid

Hot day for Italian air mobility. While in Europe the eu court ha rejected aid to airlines for Covid decided in 2020 for 130 million euros, in Italy there is the green light from the Minister of Economy and Finance (MEF) on the acquisition negotiation of the tricolor Ita Airways by the German Lufthansa. According to what the news agency reports AvioNewsthe signing for the formalization of the agreement is expected by next Friday 26 maggio.

Thus, the European Court annulled the decision of the EU Commission which approved the aid provided by Italy in 2020 for 130 million euros to Italian airlines, linked to the Covid pandemic. According to the Court, the European executive did not justify the conclusion with which it found the measure not contrary to the rules on state aid. The action for annulment was proposed by Ryanair.

Meanwhile, despite the May 12 deadline for the exclusive negotiation having been passed, the tricolor airline is preparing for the wedding with the German Air Force by presenting quarterly financial accounts better than expected and doubling the national market share to 27.1% (it was 13.3% in 2022). Situation that heralds the achievement of break-even (budget balance) in 2025.

