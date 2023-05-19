Ita-Lufthansa, the signing of the sale is still slipping

It had to be in these days, but of the longed-for signing for the transfer of Ita Airways in the German way Lufthansa there is still no trace. Once the extension to 12 May had expired, the return to Italy of the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti was expected, in Tokyo for the ministerial meeting of the G7 and at the Ecofin, for the conclusion of the affair but probably we will have to wait a few more days .

The figures, however, are already on the table. Lufthansa aims to acquire, through a reserved capital increase, 40% of Ita for an outlay between 250 and 300 million euros. The German giant then has the option to purchase the remaining shares held by the Mef, the sole shareholder, “subsequently” and thus acquire 100% of the newco.

Meanwhile, just waiting for the negotiations to be concluded, Ita has postponed the appointment of the new board of directors of the company. Looking to the upcoming summer, the newco sees pink. “It will be a busy summer for us, which is a good thing. We have summer sales estimates already implemented now, between 20-23% higher than last year, we close the first half about 3 points above budget in

terms revenues thanks to this push”, said the managing director a few days ago Fabio Lazzerini, emphasizing: “it will be an explosive summer, but in a positive sense” for Ita Airways.