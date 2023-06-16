Ita must hire the former Alitalia. Thus the redundancies cause Lufthansa to flee

Ita, the negotiation with Lufthansa is once again at risk. Here’s what happens

There is no peace for Itaa ruling by a Rome labor judge risks blowing up the deal con Lufthansa and to create a big problem also at the government. The court – we read in the Corriere della Sera – has decided that 77 former employees Of Alitalia will have to be hired by Ita because the existence of the business branch transferbetween the old and the new company. They are not the only ones to sue. Another 1,100 former Alitalia employees have sued Ita. Potentially the relapses they can be important.

In the most extreme scenario (over a thousand people to hire) Lufthansa – continues Il Corriere – it could withdraw from the agreement with the Treasury for the relaunch of Ita. In the circles of the Ministry of Economy, Ita’s sole shareholder, I am determined to move forward with the Germans to give the company a future. They have no alternative plans. They bubble like “incomprehensible” the judge’s decision – against which an appeal will be made – especially since all the steps to obtain the discontinuity with Alitalia as requested by the EU Antitrust. Those who follow the dossier don’t mince words. If the last pronouncement should consolidate in the following grades of judgment and be adopted by the other disputes to Ita would only remain take the books to court.

