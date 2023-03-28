Listen to the audio version of the article

Ita Airways closed 2022 with over 500 million losses. In the financial statements, the red would exceed the forecasts which spoke of a “red” of 460 million: this result was influenced by the negative economic situation which caused fuel costs to rise, but the result is in any case in contrast with many European companies (from Lufthansa to Tap) which, despite fuel prices, made profits benefiting from the recovery of the aviation sector.

The budget could be examined …