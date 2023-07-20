Home » Ita, shock at the top. CEO Lazzerini out
Ita, shock at the top. CEO Lazzerini out

Ita, shock at the top. CEO Lazzerini out

Earthquake at the top of Ita airways

The Treasury has decided not to reappoint Fabio Lazzerini. Thus the current managing director of the national airline born from the ashes of the former Alitalia leaves the scene. The decision to move on had been in the air for some time. Especially after an internal audit had revealed some anomalies in the management of marketing activities in part entrusted to the company without tender True Italian Experience, owned by Maurizio Landini’s childhood friend, Gianni Prandi.

The number of board members has also been revised, from five to three. In detail, the Ita shareholders’ meeting proceeded with the appointment of the new BoD, which will be composed of the president Antonino Turicchi, in addition to the directors Valeria Vaccaro and Francesco Spada. The board of statutory auditors was instead reconfirmed in the persons of Marina Scandurra as Chairman, Paolo Maria Ciabattoni and Giovanni Naccarato as Statutory Auditors.

The decision to appoint a board of three members – underlines in a note – “is consistent with the agreements between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Lufthansaon the basis of which, as a result of the subscription of a capital increase reserved for her, the German company will become a shareholder and will express two other directors, one of which with the role of CEO”.

