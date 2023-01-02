ROME. The Dpcm of 22 December on the privatization of Ita was published in the Official Gazette. The decree envisages that the procedure for the sale of the shareholding in the former flag carrier be carried out by the Ministry of Economy and Finance through direct negotiation “limited to subjects who individually or as part of a grouping participated in the procedure”, by sending the expression of interest referred to in the introduction, and establishes that “the offerors must necessarily include an airline which must acquire the majority of the capital involved in each phase of the operation”. Furthermore, the bidder “must guarantee that even on the date of the exit of the Ministry of Economy and Finance from the capital of ITA Spa, the majority of the capital of this is held by an airline”.

Therefore, the Certares fund is out of the game. In the coming days, the German carrier Lufthansa will formalize its expression of interest.