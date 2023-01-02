Home Business Ita, the decree for the sale in the Official Gazette: go to the offers
Business

Ita, the decree for the sale in the Official Gazette: go to the offers

by admin
Ita, the decree for the sale in the Official Gazette: go to the offers

ROME. The Dpcm of 22 December on the privatization of Ita was published in the Official Gazette. The decree envisages that the procedure for the sale of the shareholding in the former flag carrier be carried out by the Ministry of Economy and Finance through direct negotiation “limited to subjects who individually or as part of a grouping participated in the procedure”, by sending the expression of interest referred to in the introduction, and establishes that “the offerors must necessarily include an airline which must acquire the majority of the capital involved in each phase of the operation”. Furthermore, the bidder “must guarantee that even on the date of the exit of the Ministry of Economy and Finance from the capital of ITA Spa, the majority of the capital of this is held by an airline”.

Therefore, the Certares fund is out of the game. In the coming days, the German carrier Lufthansa will formalize its expression of interest.

See also  Ex Ilva, 2 billion in investments are needed for the transformation

You may also like

Cnr, the Institute of Informatics and Telematics turns...

German employment data hits a new high after...

Eni Sustainable Mobility, the new company for the...

A-share 2022 closing: the average loss per shareholder...

The taxable income of company cars increases, especially...

Tav, City of health and skyscraper, Cirio aims...

Emma Technology (603529.SH) Released Preliminary Incremental Prices to...

Croatia, the 20th country to adopt the euro

Tesla’s Q4 delivery data hit another record high,...

Car market 2023: here’s how much it’s really...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy