Listen to the audio version of the article

With the 2023 plan, Ita Airways is preparing to hire 1,200 people. These are both new pilots and new flight attendants who will be selected over two days, in Rome and Milan.

Recruiting will be carried out in collaboration with the CVing company which specializes in digital projects and services related to the world of human resources. The first day will take place in Rome, on December 14, at the TH Roma Carpegna Palace, while the second will be on December 16 in Milan at the Crowne Plaza Milan Linate in San Donato Milanese.

The professionals sought are certified flight attendants, aspiring flight attendants and pilots. Participation in the selection is free. The company only requires registration on the Eventbrite platform, by clicking on the link on the CVing Facebook page or Linkedin profile.