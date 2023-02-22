Ita, the strike of 28 February has been revoked. The agreement on the increase of staff salaries has been signed

According to what is learned from union sources, it was signed the agreement on salary increases for Ita Airways staff and consequently the strike scheduled for February 28 has been called off. From April the increases will start to align with the values ​​of the air transport national labor contract.

This concludes the dispute opened by the trade unions and professional associations to overcome the salary structures defined at the start-up level by the contract signed on 2 December 2021 with expiry in 2025 in advance of the deadline, through theadoption of the pay scales of the national collective agreement for air transportvectors section.

The increases for 3,600 Ita Airways employees will start from April

As reported in Il Sole 24 ore, the pre-agreement reached by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Uglta, Anpac, Anpav and Anp with the CEO, Fabio Lazzerini provides for the38% increase in pilot salaries and 23% for flight attendants starting 15 months after hiringeffective from 2 December 2021: for the 3,600 employees hired between October and December 2021, therefore the increases start from April.

For the 1,200 new hires expected in 2023, the increases will start 15 months after signing the employment contract. There is also an increase in the per diem on international flights from 46 to 51 euros. Furthermore, a 15% salary adjustment in two tranches is envisaged for shore personnel, together with the payment of 458 euros for welfare in the fourth quarter. Expert estimates calculate the annual cost of the increases at 60-70 million, but this year, starting from April, the increases will cost just over half.

A performance bonus has been agreed for all personnel employed by Ita, which will be paid in the event of the achievement of quality and productivity objectives.

