Home Business Italgas: acquisition of 100% of the Greek Depa Infrastructure completed
Business

Italgas: acquisition of 100% of the Greek Depa Infrastructure completed

by admin

The sale of Depa Infrastructure, the main Greek operator in the gas distribution sector, was completed today in Athens, the subject of an international tender aimed at enhancing state assets and creating added value through their development. With the completion of the transaction, Italgas acquires 100% of the company from Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE).

“Today we begin to write a new important page in the history of Italgas – commented the CEO, Paolo Gallo – which after about twenty years crosses national borders and is enriched with new colleagues, a new language and new communities to serve. . It has been a long marathon that has brought us this far, but now a new phase of intense work and development begins that we will face with the usual enthusiasm: we will put our experience and technological know-how at the disposal of the country to realize an infrastructure of excellence and with it contributing to the achievement of the coal and lignite phase-out objectives set by the government in line with those of the EU. In the European panorama, Italy and Greece can aspire to become the benchmark of the strategic role of smart, digital and flexible gas networks at the service of the energy transition. We are here to give substance to all this ”.

The Italgas 2022-2028 Strategic Plan provides for a total of 1.8 billion euros of investments for the acquisition of Depa Infrastructure, its consolidation and the execution of development programs with particular attention to the digitization of networks, renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen and, more generally, the consistency of these programs with the decarbonisation objectives set by the Greek government and the EU targets.

You may also like

Energy, Cingolani’s report on Cdm: “From October radiators...

Istat: 22,000 fewer employees in July than in...

Jobs, the number of people employed in July:...

From January to July this year, the stabilization...

Eurozone: manufacturing PMI at 49.6 points in August

Discography, revenues up 18.1% in the first half...

iPhone 14 Pro punch hole or variable pill...

Hacker, attack on Eni after the GSE. Maximum...

Global New Energy Vehicle Frontiers and Innovative Technologies

Negative start in Europe with all major indices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy