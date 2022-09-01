The sale of Depa Infrastructure, the main Greek operator in the gas distribution sector, was completed today in Athens, the subject of an international tender aimed at enhancing state assets and creating added value through their development. With the completion of the transaction, Italgas acquires 100% of the company from Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE).

“Today we begin to write a new important page in the history of Italgas – commented the CEO, Paolo Gallo – which after about twenty years crosses national borders and is enriched with new colleagues, a new language and new communities to serve. . It has been a long marathon that has brought us this far, but now a new phase of intense work and development begins that we will face with the usual enthusiasm: we will put our experience and technological know-how at the disposal of the country to realize an infrastructure of excellence and with it contributing to the achievement of the coal and lignite phase-out objectives set by the government in line with those of the EU. In the European panorama, Italy and Greece can aspire to become the benchmark of the strategic role of smart, digital and flexible gas networks at the service of the energy transition. We are here to give substance to all this ”.

The Italgas 2022-2028 Strategic Plan provides for a total of 1.8 billion euros of investments for the acquisition of Depa Infrastructure, its consolidation and the execution of development programs with particular attention to the digitization of networks, renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen and, more generally, the consistency of these programs with the decarbonisation objectives set by the Greek government and the EU targets.