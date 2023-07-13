Home » Italgas, CFO Gianfranco Amoroso awarded by Andaf
Italgas, awarded by Andaf the chief financial officer, Gianfranco Amoroso

Gianfranco Amoroso, chief financial officer of Italgas was awarded the Cfo Award in the category of listed companies. The recognition was awarded to him by Andaf, the national association of administrative and financial directors, and Accuracy, in collaboration with Borsa Italiana and Elite.

The motivation for the award refers to “the complex management of one of the main M&A operations in the energy sector: the acquisition of Depa Infrastructure, the company that owns the gas distribution network in Greece”.

The awards ceremony was held in Milan yesterday evening on the occasion of a debate dedicated to “A world once again divided in two: the future protagonists of global competition”. The Cfo Awards is a prestigious recognition for financial directors who have achieved excellent performance and have significantly contributed to the growth and success of their companies.

