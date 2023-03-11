In a red-tinged Piazza Affari, the Italgas share is moving against the trend, currently up by 1.26% to 5.22 euros per share.

Yesterday the company approved the consolidated results as at 31 December 2022. In detail, the group closed 2022 with total adjusted revenues of 1,537.3 million euros, up by more than +12% and refer to the natural gas distribution regulated revenues

(1,313.5 million euros) and other adjusted revenues (223.8 million euros).

Gas distribution regulated revenues increased by 19.0 million euros compared to 2021 due to the increase in distribution revenues (25.7 million euros) partly offset by the decrease in other gas distribution regulated revenues (-6.7 million euros of Euro).

The adjusted gross operating margin (EBITDA) amounted to 1,082.7 million euro, up by +7.3%; while the adjusted net profit attributable to the Group is equal to 395.7 million euros, up by +7.6% compared to 2021.

In the period, 814.3 million euros of investments were made mainly dedicated to digital transformation, the methanisation of Sardinia and the repurposing of the networks in order to enable them to distribute renewable gases (immediately biomethane and in the medium term hydrogen and synthetic methane ).

In 2022, 332 km of new pipelines were laid throughout Italy.

The Italgas Board of Directors has proposed the distribution of a dividend of 0.317 euro per share (+7.5% compared to 2021).

Meanwhile, Equita analysts maintain a “hold” view on the Italgas stock with a target price of 6.1 euros.