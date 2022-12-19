Depa Infrastructure, an Italgas Group company active in the distribution of natural gas in Greece, today concluded the acquisition of the remaining 49% of Thessaloniki – Thessalia Gas Distribution (EDA Thess) held by Eni Plenitude.

The operation is part of the privatization process of Depa Infrastructure, promoted by the Greek Government and concluded on 1st September.

The price paid for the 49% of EDA Thess is equal to 165 million euros (equity) in execution of the agreements in place between Depa Infrastructure and the seller.

With today’s transaction, Depa Infrastructure owns 100% of the operating companies Attiki Natural Gas Distribution Single Member Company (EDA Attikis), Public Gas Distribution Networks (DEDA) and Thessaloniki – Thessalia Gas Distribution (EDA Thess), the three main players in the gas companies in Greece which manage a total of approximately 7,500 km of network and 610,000 active redelivery points.