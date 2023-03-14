Italgas negotiates with Veolia

(Teleborsa) – Italgas has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Gruppo Veolia Environment for the potential acquisition of the investments held by the Veolia Group in some companies active in the water service in the regions of Lazio, Campania and Sicily.

The planned transaction – explains a note – is part of the broader strategy outlined in the 2022-2028 Strategic Plan which provides for the strengthening of the Group’s presence in the water sector.

Exclusive until May 10th

As part of the ongoing negotiations, the Veolia Group has granted Italgas an exclusivity period until 10 May 2023, for the completion of the due diligence activities. In particular, the transaction concerns the potential purchase of the Veolia Group’s equity investments in the following companies: 100% of the share capital of Water Ltd which in turn directly holds 98.5% of the share capital of Idrosicilia S.p.A. and, indirectly, 75% of the share capital of Siciliacque S.p.A.; 100% of Hydrolatina Srl which in turn holds about 49% of Acqualatina SpA; 47.9% of Acqua Campania SpA

The companies Acqua, Idrosicilia and Idrolatina are pure holding companies, while Siciliacque, Acqualatina and Acqua Campania are operational in nature.

The companies on the plate

In particular: Sicily waters is the concessionaire of the collection, accumulation, purification and supply service in the Sicily Region with approximately 2,000 km of supply network. The service covers over 30% of the regional population. Acqualatina is the manager of the integrated water service in ATO 4-Southern Lazio which includes 38 Municipalities for a catchment area of ​​550,000 inhabitants. Campania water is the manager of the Western Campania Aqueduct under concession from the Campania Region. It carries out the collection, purification, supply and transport of drinking water destined for water distribution companies for a total catchment area of ​​approximately 4 million inhabitants.