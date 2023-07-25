Italgas, growing numbers: what the data say

Growing numbers for the Italgas group, whose board of directors met today under the chairmanship of Benedetta Navarra to approve the consolidated results as at 30 June 2023. The main data (which include the Greek group DEPA Infrastructure) include:

• Total revenues: 931.8 million euros (+31.7%)

• Gross Operating Margin (EBITDA): 607.0 million euros (+18.3%)

• Operating profit (EBIT): 358.8 million euros (+21.2%)

• Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group: 213.2 million euros (+14.9%)

• Technical investments: 398.2 million euros

• Cash flow from operating activities: 319.6 million euros

• Net financial debt (excluding the effects pursuant to IFRS 16)2: 6,230.7 million euros

• Net financial debt3: 6,314.8 million euros

• Municipalities under concession for the gas distribution service: 2,045

• Number of active meters: 7,959,758 million

• Gas distribution network: 81,582 km

In the first six months of 2023, the operating activities of the Italgas Group continued, aimed at achieving the digital transformation objectives of the network, the main enabler of the energy transition. In addition, 398.2 million euros of investments were made, mainly dedicated to the extension, digital transformation and repurposing of networks. EBITDA for the first six months of the year amounted to 607.0 million euros (+18.3% compared to 30 June 2022) and

the net profit attributable to the Group is equal to 213.2 million euros (+14.9% compared to 30 June 2022). With reference to the sustainability objectives, the path towards

the reduction in net energy consumption (-14.7%) and related emissions (-12.0%), also against the inclusion of the contributions from the DEPA Infrastructure Group relating to 2023.