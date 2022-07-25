Total revenues of € 707.4 million (+ 6.3%) and adjusted net profit attributable to the Group of € 188.3 million (+ 6.9%). These are the results of the Italgas Group for the first half of 2022 which, as stated in the note, confirm the resilience of the business model, with the constant growth of all the main economic-financial indicators and the ability of the Group to combine development with the achievement of the sustainability targets further revised upwards in the 2022-2028 Strategic Plan, presented last June 15 to the financial community.

During the period, 374.4 million euros of investments were made primarily dedicated to the digital transformation of assets and processes, the methanisation of Sardinia and the repurposing of the networks in order to enable them to distribute renewable gases (in the immediate biomethane and in the medium term hydrogen and synthetic methane). Paolo Gallo, Chief Executive Officer of Italgas, commented: “The results of the first half of 2022 are further confirmation of the solidity of a Group capable of continuing to grow continuously despite a scenario characterized by increasingly economic, social and geopolitical conditions. complex. We reach the first turning point of the year by recording the growth of all economic indicators: EBITDA grows by 4.9%, exceeding 513 million euros, and Adjusted net profit, with + 6.9%, is amounts to approximately 188 million euros. The investments, over 370 million euros, are achieving the digital transformation of the network, which is increasingly smart, widespread and flexible at the service of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of consumption ”concluded Gallo.